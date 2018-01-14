News / Halifax

Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop

The man became agitated after being pulled over for suspected impaired driving, police said.

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police used a Taser on him when he became “confrontational” with officers in a roadside stop.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 4:10 a.m. Sunday officers conducted a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Morris Street in Halifax for a suspected impaired driver.  

The driver, a 29 year-old man from New Glasgow, received a warning on the roadside screening device.

He was very agitated and then became “physically confrontational” with officers, the release said.  Officers used a Conducted Energy Weapon on the man “to gain compliance.”

The officers also located and seized brass knuckles from the man.

He is being held for court and will be charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Uttering Threats, and Possession of Prohibited Weapon (brass knuckles).

