Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police used a Taser on him when he became “confrontational” with officers in a roadside stop.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 4:10 a.m. Sunday officers conducted a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Morris Street in Halifax for a suspected impaired driver.

The driver, a 29 year-old man from New Glasgow, received a warning on the roadside screening device.

He was very agitated and then became “physically confrontational” with officers, the release said. Officers used a Conducted Energy Weapon on the man “to gain compliance.”

The officers also located and seized brass knuckles from the man.