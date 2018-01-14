'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM

There will be some trash talk when Halifax regional council meets on Tuesday.

Coun. Tony Mancini is bringing forward a motion to look at banning or reducing the use of plastic bags in the municipality.

“You look across the country. Montreal has done it. Other municipalities have done it. Recently Boston announced they’re banning them, and so I think the time is right,” said Mancini, who also chairs HRM’s environment and sustainability committee.

“Now we have to do it right, so what we will be discussing on Tuesday is different options.”

Mancini said those options could include a total and immediate ban, a gradual ban, a ban with “an educational piece,” or just targeted education around the issue of plastic waste.

“This is being highlighted even more now because of the situation with China not taking our plastic,” he said.

“It’s a big issue globally, and especially in North America.”

On Jan. 5 the province’s environment department said it’s letting Halifax dump plastic into one of the province’s landfills because HRM can no longer send it to China.

The temporary, six-month change only allows film plastics -like shopping bags- to be dumped into one Nova Scotia landfill.

“Landfilling is not a solution that we are looking for whatsoever. That’s an interim solution,” Mancini said.

“Plastic is a big issue for our environment and our waterways, and I think most residents understand that.”

Mancini said he’s spoken with local Retail Association of Canada representatives who have expressed a desire to see a province-wide model for dealing with plastic shopping bags.

“My concern with that though -and I say this respectfully- is by the time the province does it, we’re probably a year or two or however long it takes them to do it because it’s just a bigger machine to get decisions made,” he said.

“My desire is to lead the way. For us to do it and then the province will hopefully, eventually jump on board and do some sort of ban that we all can agree with.”

Mancini said he’s looking forward to Tuesday’s conversation. Many of his fellow councillors have told him they’ve also had calls from residents about banning or reducing the use of plastic bags.

“We already have stores in HRM that have done it on their own. There’s a grocery store on Quinpool Road, food boutiques, Costco, Ikea, liquor stores. There are businesses that are doing that now,” Mancini said.

“I believe before my time there was a motion to look at banning plastic bags. It didn’t pass, but I don’t think the municipality or the residents were ready at that point in time. I truly believe they’re ready now to take a look at that.”

He said he realizes some people will oppose the idea of such a ban.



“I’ll get some grief from some groups…There have already been seniors who have reached out and said ‘Hey I like my plastic bags, I re-use them,’ and that’s ok because we want you to re-use them,” he said.