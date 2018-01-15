'Epic failure': Union head not surprised Halifax buses struggled with timing last summer

A report showing Halifax Transit buses struggled with being on time last summer comes as no surprise to Ken Wilson.

The president of the union representing Halifax Transit operators said the construction that wreaked havoc for drivers was bound to impact industry standard targets.

A transportation standing committee information report outlining Halifax Transit’s second quarter performance is being presented to Halifax regional council on Tuesday.

It shows that buses were on time 73 per cent of the time. The report notes that transit industry standard targets range between 85 and 90 per cent.

“It was the worst construction year in history as far as we’re concerned, and this (statistic) is a result of that,” Wilson said.

“You can’t have major construction projects going on at two of the three choke points to the peninsula- the Macdonald Bridge with the Big Lift and the Bay Road entering the Armdale Rotary- without having problems. It’s impossible.”

Wilson said the 2017 summer construction season drove home the need for rapid transit bus lanes.

“If we were to have these lanes and this infrastructure in place we could move our passengers from point A to point B in an efficient and timely manner to get the proper connections to make the system work,” he said.

“Construction is going to happen. We know there’s always two seasons- winter and construction. That’s going to happen. But we have to find a way to manoeuvre transit through that construction or get transit around that construction. Obviously this year was an epic failure.”