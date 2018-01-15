Halifax police believe missing drugs destroyed, but can't say 'conclusively'

Thousands of dollars in cash, nearly 30 kilograms of marijuana and three kilograms of cocaine are unaccounted for after an audit of Halifax police drug exhibits, but the force said there’s no evidence to suggest its officers stole the missing evidence.

Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin presented his final Drug Exhibit Audit Report to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, the final step in a process that began in 2015 after allegations that an officer had stolen from the evidence lockers.

The charges against that officer were dropped last year, but police did a full inventory of their drug exhibits, and couldn’t find everything they were supposed to have.

At the beginning of the full inventory process, 271 Canadian cash exhibits totalling $164,025.16 were missing. Of those, 37 are still missing – $8,083.87.

There were 331 large drug exhibits missing, and 263 of those are still missing, including 29.64 kg of marijuana, 1,882 marijuana plants, 2.91 kg of cocaine, and 5,441.5 opioid pills.

More than 2,000 smaller drug exhibits are still missing as well.

“At no time throughout this process do we believe that anything was misappropriated by anybody,” Perrin told reporters after his presentation.

“That being said, we couldn’t physically account for some of these items. We believe they were destroyed, but we can’t conclusively say that because of a variety of reasons, whether that’s a box not being checked on a computer screen or a copy of notes, or a report not being included in a physical file.”

Perrin said one court case was affected by the problems with drug exhibit inventory: the Crown withdrew one of multiple charges against a suspect after police couldn’t find the drugs associated with the charge.

Perrin cited a number of reasons for the problems, spanning 25 years: sergeants weren’t familiar with inventory systems; exhibits were moved around without documentation; training was inconsistent and policy wasn’t followed; and exhibits were destroyed without proper Health Canada-mandated documentation.

“Well intended” supervisors would destroy drug exhibits to make room for new ones, “hoping that the paperwork would catch up,” Perrin said. It did not.

Asked whether the destruction of evidence without proper documentation was legal, Perrin said it was “certainly not in accordance with our policy.”

“I’m not going to make excuses for the decisions that people made to proceed with destruction without paperwork,” he said. “But certainly we’re going to have much more emphasis on that day-to-day quality assurance piece to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.”

The process has been a “learning opportunity,” Perrin said, and he and Chief Jean-Michel Blais said it’s getting better.

"The process that we have going forward is very tight, very robust," Blais told the board.

Perrin said police acted as soon as they knew there were problems with evidence.

“We took this seriously, we take it seriously, we’re not happy with the results, but we’re confident that we’re going to be a better police department as a result of it,” he said.

Of the 34 recommendations that came from the audit, 30 have been completed, three have been “completed in draft form,” and one is marked “ongoing.”

Those completed include better, regular training for officers, no longer using Zip-Lock bags for evidence storage, and having two people count cash and drug exhibits.

An audit of an interest-bearing police bank account is still ongoing, and no new deposits are being made. Though more than $8,000 can’t be reconciled with specific cases, Perrin said the balance is higher than it should be.

“If there’s some good news, we actually have more money than we should in the bank,” he said.

With all the changes, Perrin said the inventory situation is already improving, but he said he wants it to be “perfect.”