Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville

Police in the Halifax area say they caught two people suspected of stealing TVs “red handed” within about 15 minutes over the weekend.

In a news release on Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP said they were called to a business on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, after two people reportedly stole three televisions from the store.

“They walked right into a business, and loaded three big flat screen televisions into a shopping cart and walked right out,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in an interview.

“Not a care in the world, and unfortunately that happens more often than what people realize, but in this case we were very lucky to have caught the people red handed right off the bat.”

Hutchinson said one of the employees followed the suspects out of the store and got a description of their vehicle and its licence plate, and officers found them in a nearby store parking lot within 15 minutes.

Police said a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Annapolis County are facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.