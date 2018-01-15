Halifax skating oval closed to skaters
Warm temperatures and rain have forced a maintenance closure on the oval, according to Halifax Regional Municipality.
If you hoped to fit some outdoor Oval skating into your routine this week, you’re out of luck.
The Emera Oval is closed for maintenance due to last week’s rain and warm temperatures.
In a media release Monday, the Halifax Regional Municipality said crews are currently on site working to restore ice conditions.
Weather permitting, the Oval is expected to reopen to residents on Thursday.
