News / Halifax

Logan Shaw of Nova Scotia picked up on waivers by Montreal Canadiens

The former QMJHL star had been playing this season with the Anaheim Ducks.

Logan Shaw #48 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against the Nashville Predators during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on December 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Russell / Getty Images

Logan Shaw #48 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against the Nashville Predators during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on December 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A Nova Scotia hockey star is joining the Montreal Canadiens.

The NHL team announced Monday that Logan Shaw of Glace Bay was picked up on waivers from the Anaheim Ducks.

In 42 games this season for Anaheim, the 25-year-old had two goals, six assists and a minus-1 rating.

Shaw has played in 150 career NHL games to date, with both the Ducks and Florida Panthers, where he has recorded 10 goals and 25 points.

Shaw also played five seasons in the QMJHL with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Quebec Remparts.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular