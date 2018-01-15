Logan Shaw of Nova Scotia picked up on waivers by Montreal Canadiens

A Nova Scotia hockey star is joining the Montreal Canadiens.

The NHL team announced Monday that Logan Shaw of Glace Bay was picked up on waivers from the Anaheim Ducks.

In 42 games this season for Anaheim, the 25-year-old had two goals, six assists and a minus-1 rating.

Shaw has played in 150 career NHL games to date, with both the Ducks and Florida Panthers, where he has recorded 10 goals and 25 points.