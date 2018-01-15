Snow on the way for Halifax, warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia
Halifax is forecast to get about 5 to 10 centimetres, but that could be more if the system changes course.
Snow is coming Halifax.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Halifax region about a low-pressure system moving into the province late Monday.
“This system will bring snow to much of the province tonight, beginning this evening and ending early Tuesday morning,” the weather statement reads.
The good news for Halifax: the highest amounts of snow are expected in the eastern most sections of the province, including Cape Breton, where snowfall warnings have been issued.
The bad news for Halifax: while we are forecast to get under 15 centimetres, the timing means we could be in for a very messy commute on Tuesday morning. Environment Canada also says we could see more snow if the system slightly changes course.
