Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side
The RCMP say the collision also included a parked vehicle being hit.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say two people were injured after a bizarre crash involving three vehicles outside of Halifax.
The RCMP say around 2 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a collision on Highway 277 in the community of Dutch Settlement.
According to police spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, the vehicles involved were a dump truck, a half-tonne truck, and a half-tonne truck hauling a trailer.
While he didn’t know specifically what happened, Hutchinson said the end result was one vehicle crashing into a house, one vehicle hitting a parked vehicle, and the dump truck reportedly ending up on its side.
He said the two people who were injured suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM
-
Toronto police say hijab-cutting incident didn't happen, investigation closed