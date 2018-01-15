Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side

Police say two people were injured after a bizarre crash involving three vehicles outside of Halifax.

The RCMP say around 2 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a collision on Highway 277 in the community of Dutch Settlement.

According to police spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, the vehicles involved were a dump truck, a half-tonne truck, and a half-tonne truck hauling a trailer.

While he didn’t know specifically what happened, Hutchinson said the end result was one vehicle crashing into a house, one vehicle hitting a parked vehicle, and the dump truck reportedly ending up on its side.