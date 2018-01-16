News / Halifax

Cape Breton man accused of using front-end loader to rip off front of home

SYDNEY, N.S. — A Cape Breton man is facing charges after allegedly going on a rampage with a front-end loader and using it to shear off the front of a home.

Police say 51-year-old Kevin Albert Morrison is facing charges of mischief, break and enter and taking a vehicle following an investigation into "significant property damage" of a home on Seaview Drive in North Sydney.

They say officers were called at 5 a.m. Monday about someone trying to demolish the home with heavy machinery.

When they arrived, police say the machine had left and was heading towards North Sydney in a slow-speed pursuit after also allegedly knocking down a power pole.

They say the driver did not stop for police, who followed him to a grocery store parking lot where he crashed into the front of a liquor store.

Police say the driver of the loader and the owner of the mangled home know each other, but that no one was hurt.

