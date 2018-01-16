Halifax council votes for plastic bag ban report

It could be a year before Halifax regional council gets a staff report back on banning plastic bags.

After a heated debate over two hours, council voted on Tuesday to ask for a staff report on a ban, to write a letter to the province reaffirming its support for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and to write another letter affirming its support for a province-wide ban on plastic bags.

Council voted down a proposed amendment from Coun. Shawn Cleary to consider a ban on all film plastic in the municipality, which would include everything from shrink-wrap on pallets to bread bags.

“I love on some things how we want to be bold, but on other things we are ok with timidly limping towards mediocrity,” Cleary said when it became clear his amendment would be defeated.

Coun. Richard Zurawski was one of the few to support Cleary’s amendment, after making impassioned speeches about the importance of fighting climate change.

"We're dodging our responsibility," Zurawski said. "We have a chance to make a difference with the start of this plastic issue, and it's only the start."

Other councillors worried the vote Tuesday was to immediately ban plastic bags.

“I’m slowly but surely coming around to obviously moving in a direction to reduce, reuse, recycle, etcetera,” Coun. Steve Streatch said during the debate. “But I’m not prepared to jump on the environmentalist bandwagon this quick at this particular time without further information.”

HRM’s manager of solid waste, Matt Keliher, said it would take nine months to a year to produce a report on banning plastic bags, including consultation with businesses in the municipality.

There was also some dispute around reaffirming HRM’s support of EPR, which essentially means making getting rid of waste the responsibility of the companies that produce it.

Councillors Stephen Adams and Matt Whitman were uncomfortable with the idea of reaffirming that support, since they didn’t remember when it was affirmed.