Halifax firm approved for provincial payroll rebate of up to $2.5 million
Ernst and Young has potential to create up to 150 jobs in Halifax, release says.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ernst and Young has been approved by Nova Scotia Business Inc. to receive a payroll rebate.
In a media release Tuesday, NSBI said the professional services firm has the potential to create up to a maximum of 150 jobs with the opening in Halifax of its first Canadian-based Global Centre of Excellence for Robotic Process Automation Service.
The release said based on maximum growth forecast of the five-year payroll rebate agreement, NSBI estimates Ernst and Young would spend $34,650,000 in salaries.
They also estimate that new employees would contribute provincial tax revenues of $4,065,000 through their income and consumption taxes.
“As a result, EY would earn a rebate of up to $2,488,500 over five years,” NSBI said.
“The company would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 150 new jobs.”
In a section called “quick facts,” NSBI said payroll rebates are only paid after a business has generated actual payroll for the Nova Scotia economy.
They also said tax revenue generated for the province by the new jobs in Nova Scotia is always more than the amount of the rebate.