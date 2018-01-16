Halifax firm approved for provincial payroll rebate of up to $2.5 million

Ernst and Young has been approved by Nova Scotia Business Inc. to receive a payroll rebate.

In a media release Tuesday, NSBI said the professional services firm has the potential to create up to a maximum of 150 jobs with the opening in Halifax of its first Canadian-based Global Centre of Excellence for Robotic Process Automation Service.

The release said based on maximum growth forecast of the five-year payroll rebate agreement, NSBI estimates Ernst and Young would spend $34,650,000 in salaries.

They also estimate that new employees would contribute provincial tax revenues of $4,065,000 through their income and consumption taxes.

“As a result, EY would earn a rebate of up to $2,488,500 over five years,” NSBI said.

“The company would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 150 new jobs.”

In a section called “quick facts,” NSBI said payroll rebates are only paid after a business has generated actual payroll for the Nova Scotia economy.