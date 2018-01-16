The pitch is in: Halifax Mooseheads submit official bid for 2019 Memorial Cup

The official bid is now in.

The Halifax Mooseheads met Monday’s deadline to bid for the 2019 Memorial Cup, and are now waiting on a yet-to-be-determined site visit by the selection committee.

Next year the Memorial Cup will be hosted by the QMJHL, and the Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats are both in the running.

Majority owner Bobby Smith wouldn’t get into specifics about what was in his team’s bid, but he’s confident in the pitch.

“I don’t want to let cat out of the bag – we want to make our case to the selection committee – but we think our team is going to be in really good shape for next year,” Smith said by phone on Tuesday. “I think Halifax would be a marvellous place for the Memorial Cup – which is a huge event on the Canadian sport scene.

“I think fans and players would enjoy the Memorial Cup in Halifax more than any other place.”