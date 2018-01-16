Willow Tree debate deferred after marathon public hearing at Halifax council

During a four-hour public hearing Tuesday night over a controversial development proposal, Halifax regional council heard from more than 40 people, but deferred a decision on what to do with the Willow Tree site.

The majority of those who spoke about APL Properties’ application for the corner of Robie Street and Quinpool Road were opposed to the proposal because of concerns about the size of the site, wind, shadows on the Halifax Common, traffic and parking in the surrounding area.

After all their concerns were heard, just after 10 p.m., councillors decided it would be best to start their debate with clearer heads the next morning.

The public hearing was for a 20-storey, mixed-use residential and commercial building for the site, which now houses a 10-storey apartment building and a parking garage.

The building proposed for the site has taken a few forms since it was first put forward in 2014. Council approved 29 storeys two years ago, and then cut it down to 20 – in line with municipal planning staff’s recommendation for 20 storeys on the site, in accordance with the draft Centre Plan.

The developer approached the municipality with a compromise: 25 storeys, with 10 units of affordable housing. At the end the hearing, APL’s Adam McLean asked council to schedule another one for that height.

But much of the talk Tuesday night was about 25 storeys anyway.

Members of the public speaking against the proposal, many of them part of the high-rise-averse Willow Tree Group, asked council to wait for the pending Centre Plan before considering the building.

While they had no issues about height or shadows, developer Danny Chedrawe and planner Kourosh Rad both spoke out about the street-level design of the proposal and its narrow sidewalks.

And there were a few speakers who were completely in favour of the development going forward at 25 storeys.

Adam Conter, who said he snuck out of the house to go to the hearing, argued that council couldn’t wait around for the Centre Plan and it should approve the proposal.

Dalhousie University community development student Leah Fulton noted she was one of the only young people to speak, and said she offered a “youth perspective.”

“There’s a gap between millennials and baby boomers,” she said.

“For the future of Halifax, I see growth at Quinpool.”