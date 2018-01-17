Details of toll removal on Nova Scotia highway still being considered:officials

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia transportation officials say the province's toll highway has collected $308 million in tolls since it first opened in 1997.

The department tells the legislature's public accounts committee that about $56 million in principal and interest remains to be paid off on the bonds for the Cobequid Pass, something that should occur sometime during fiscal 2019-2020.

That would put the repayment scheme for the highway that was built under a public-private partnership eight years ahead of schedule.

The Liberal government has said it plans to remove the tolls for Nova Scotia motorists once the remaining principal is paid off on the pass, a 45-kilometre stretch of highway that runs between Amherst and Truro.

But the officials told the committee that it's not clear yet how that will be done.