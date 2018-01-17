Eight is enough: Win streak over as Halifax Mooseheads lose in overtime to Moncton Wildcats

Halifax is making a habit of taking extra time to decide the outcome of games.

For the third straight game, the Mooseheads went to overtime but were on the losing end as the Moncton Wildcats won 4-3 in front of an announced crowd of 5,060 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Centre.

"Obviously we all know the league tightens up after Christmas, tremendously,” said defenceman Jared McIsaac.

“You see it here tonight and you see it the past three games. We have to expect that. I think we've done a good job of overcoming those tight games but tonight was one of those nights."

The loss brings the Herd’s winning streak to an end at eight games with four won in overtime. Halifax held a lead for most of the night with first-period goals from Walter Flower and Otto Somppi, but were torched for two goals in 45 seconds in the third period. A goal by Bo Groulx late in the third sent it to extra time.

“If we play like that for a full 60 minutes, like we have in the past on this eight-game winning streak, there's not many teams that can handle our forward's speed and the way we play,” McIsaac said.

After the game McIsaac found out he was named an alternate captain for Team Orr at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Guelph on January 25.

"Obviously it's an honour to be put in that position, but I think I'm looking to get the job done in Halifax before I move forward with that. I'll approach that as the week comes."

Somppi’s goal was originally credited to Max Fortier, but changed after tipped the shot. After the game he said he had no idea how the goal went in. With a goal and assist, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect added to his league-best 38 assists and is fourth in the QMJHL with 51 points. His plus-33 is also tops in the league.

"I have very good linemates, like playing with Zadina all year and then Raph (Lavoie) later. We have good chemistry there, we score a lot of goals, they score a lot. I just try to feed them as much as I can,” said Somppi.

Goalie Alex Gravel made 27 saves as Halifax outshot Moncton 32-31.