Halifax council votes to consider taller Willow Tree proposal

After being chopped down a few storeys last year, the Willow Tree development is poised to grow again after a vote by Halifax regional council on Wednesday.

Council voted 16-1 to defer a decision on APL Properties’ controversial proposal for the corner of Robie Street and Quinpool Road, pending a report from planning staff on getting some public benefit out of the developer in exchange for extra height.

The staff report is due Mar. 20, with options for affordable housing and other public benefits like increased sidewalk width, underground electrical wires and lower street walls.

The proposal went to a public hearing on Tuesday night at 20 storeys after council reversed an earlier decision to allow 29. APL said a 20-storey building wasn’t economically viable, given it has a functioning 10-storey office building there now.

Instead, it proposed 25 storeys and 10 units of affordable housing.

“Because this application came before Centre Plan, if we approve it at 20, we get nothing in return,” Coun. Shawn Cleary told reporters after the debate.

The Centre Plan is going to include a density bonusing formula. On this site, it would allow the developer to build up to 20 storeys if it provided affordable housing or some other community benefit. The staff recommendation before council was to allow 20 storeys without any such benefit.

“If we’re going to give something away here, that is the extra height, we should be getting something, the community should benefit from it,” Cleary said.

Some councillors weren’t convinced that they’d actually get that benefit, since there’s no real agreement for affordable housing.

Coun. Lindell Smith told his colleagues he’d support the deferral, but he'd stick to 20 storeys if staff can't prove that HRM can actually enforce the affordable housing component.

Coun. Waye Mason took issue with APL’s plan to offer affordable units for just 15 years.

“Fifteen years of affordable housing means nothing to me,” he said. “It’s a tragedy if we approve that. It should be affordable housing forever, for the life of the building.”

Coun. Tim Outhit seized on a comment from the public hearing, suggesting the developer “played” council by first proposing 29 storeys, then coming down to 25 when council said 20.

“I think we are being played,” Outhit said. “We’re being played to some extent by ourselves, by the system, by this lull between the plans, by last minute suggestions about affordable housing, rightly or wrongly so.”

But councillors denied the importance of the dominant themes of the public hearing: increased wind, shadows and traffic.

“On the peninsula, 50 per cent of people are going to take bus, they’re going to walk, they’re going to bike. That’s what we already know from the stats,” Coun. Sam Austin said.

“The height issue is really not the issue if you’re talking about wind, and if you’re talking about sunshine,” Coun. Richard Zurawski said.

The process ahead could mean another public hearing, this time for 25 storeys.

Zurawski doesn’t think that’s necessary.

“We had to wade through all the red herrings, all the emotion,” he said. “Do we need yet another hearing on this in order to hear the same things over and over again? I don’t think so.”

APL spokesperson Joachim Stroink told reporters after the meeting that the developer would respect the process, including another public meeting.

Stroink couldn’t say whether APL, a division of George Armoyan’s Armco, would be able to provide the benefits councillors were looking for.