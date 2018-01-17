Halifax hires new public safety advisor

The municipality has hired its new public safety advisor.

Amy Siciliano accepted the position on Jan. 3, taking over from Ted Upshaw, who retired last year.

Siciliano has worked as a professor at Saint Mary’s University, and she was a member of the municipality’s Planning Advisory Committee.

“Amy has more than 10 years of leadership experience in crime prevention and community development, including leading the City of Thunder Bay’s inaugural Crime Prevention Council,” municipal spokesperson Brendan Elliot said in an email.

“In her role as Public Safety Advisor, Amy will play a key role in helping to shape the future of public safety for the municipality.”

Siciliano inherits a big job: implementation of the municipality’s new Public Safety Strategy, which was approved by regional council in October.