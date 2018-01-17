Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast
CTV Atlantic reporter Heather Butts told her Twitter followers on Dec. 29 that an offensive phrase was directed at her.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A 25-year-old man has been charged after a misogynist taunt was shouted at a female reporter as she was broadcasting live from a Halifax pub.
CTV Atlantic reporter Heather Butts told her Twitter followers on Dec. 29 that an offensive phrase was directed at her during the station's 6 p.m. broadcast.
She was doing a short broadcast from the Pint Public House, where fans were watching a world junior hockey championship game.
A recording showed a man approach Butts and appear to make a crude gesture while calling out a sexually explicit phrase.
Butts turned around and continued her report without acknowledging the comment, and later anchored the station's 11:30 p.m. newscast.
Const. Carol McIsaac, spokeswoman for the Halifax police, said police have charged Nash John Gracie with public mischief and causing a disturbance, and he is due in Halifax provincial court on March 1.
The offensive phrase is often abbreviated to “FHRITP.”