Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast

HALIFAX — A 25-year-old man has been charged after a misogynist taunt was shouted at a female reporter as she was broadcasting live from a Halifax pub.

CTV Atlantic reporter Heather Butts told her Twitter followers on Dec. 29 that an offensive phrase was directed at her during the station's 6 p.m. broadcast.

She was doing a short broadcast from the Pint Public House, where fans were watching a world junior hockey championship game.

A recording showed a man approach Butts and appear to make a crude gesture while calling out a sexually explicit phrase.

Butts turned around and continued her report without acknowledging the comment, and later anchored the station's 11:30 p.m. newscast.

Const. Carol McIsaac, spokeswoman for the Halifax police, said police have charged Nash John Gracie with public mischief and causing a disturbance, and he is due in Halifax provincial court on March 1.