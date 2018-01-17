Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
The RCMP say a security guard stepped up after someone tried leaving the store without paying.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Halifax are looking for two people of interest after a store security guard was assaulted.
The RCMP say the incident happened at an unidentified business on Sackville Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9.
“Two males and two females were in a business when they were confronted by a loss prevention officer after one of the males attempted to leave the business without paying for a product,” a police statement issued on Wednesday reads.
“While being spoken to, the two males proceeded to assault the loss prevention officer then fled the business.”
Police have released security camera images of two people and are hoping the public can help identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax police or Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police say residents have thousands stolen by romance scammers
-
Outlaw motorcycle gangs growing in Halifax area, more officers needed: RCMP
-
Willow Tree debate deferred after marathon public hearing at Halifax council
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast