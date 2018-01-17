Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted

Police in Halifax are looking for two people of interest after a store security guard was assaulted.

The RCMP say the incident happened at an unidentified business on Sackville Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9.

“Two males and two females were in a business when they were confronted by a loss prevention officer after one of the males attempted to leave the business without paying for a product,” a police statement issued on Wednesday reads.

“While being spoken to, the two males proceeded to assault the loss prevention officer then fled the business.”

Police have released security camera images of two people and are hoping the public can help identify them.