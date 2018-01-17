Halifax university trying week-long fall break as a pilot project

Saint Mary’s University students and faculty will get a week-long fall break this year as part of a new pilot project

In a media release issued Wednesday, a university spokesperson said the decision to try a week-long break instead of the previous two-day fall break was made last Friday at the university’s academic senate.

It is intended to give students and faculty more time to prepare for the end of the term and get ready for final fall examinations.

The suggestion for the change came from the Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association, which surveyed more than 1,000 students about the idea of a fall break.

Saint Mary’s said survey results showed more than 88 per cent supported extending the break.

“The creation of a week-long fall break demonstrates that Saint Mary’s University is committed to tackling issues such as student mental health, student retention, and student engagement,” SMUSA president Ossama Nasrallah said in the statement.