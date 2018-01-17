'I really belong somewhere:' New Canadians sworn in during Dartmouth citizenship ceremony

It was a pretty Canadian scene on Wednesday morning.

As snow fell outside, 42 people clutched small Canadian flags as they officially became citizens during a special citizenship ceremony held at the Nova Scotia RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth.

The latest batch of new Canadians came from 20 different countries, and all have their own unique stories. But almost all who spoke to Metro after officially gaining citizenship used one word to describe what it meant to be Canadian- belonging.

Ibrahim Ibrahim, 29, was originally from Palestine but was born in Iraq. He moved to Canada five and a half years ago after living as a refugee in India. He moved here with his parents and brothers.

“I cannot express my feelings. It meant a lot to become Canadian today. Now I have a country and I really belong somewhere,” he said.

“My life was totally lost. Canada gave me a life. This gives me the ability to go to the next step and have a family. I will see a good future for my kids. I will feel safe for them and for myself.”

Ibrahim graduates this year as a civil engineering technologist, and said finally becoming a Canadian citizen was the best way to kick off the new year.

“We can all live and enjoy our lives here in Canada,” he said.

“It is an amazing place and full of respect. I feel really happy and proud.”

Sally Trower was one of the new Canadians who brought her own cheering section with her. She is one of the women who established Forest Schools in Nova Scotia, and her co-workers were on hand to support her.

Originally from Wales but living in Canada for the past nine years, Trower felt the time was right for her and her two children, ages 13 and 16, to become citizens.

“I was so touched. Really, really touched. I just feel a sense of belonging and pride,” she said, tears springing to her eyes.

Marion Sawatzki came to Nova Scotia as a German tourist 20 years ago. She fell in love with the province and bought property here, commuting between the two countries.

She and her husband Manuel Schnell moved here 10 years ago.

“I could hardly sing the anthem because the tears were running down my face. It was so emotional,” Sawatzki said after the ceremony.