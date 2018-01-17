Slippery roads due to snow leading to crashes throughout Halifax

It’s getting slippery on the roads and police in the region are reminding drivers to be careful behind the wheel.

“People need to mind their driving speeds and slow down,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in an interview.

He said officers have been called to several accidents on Wednesday morning, including on Highway 102 near the Fall River exit, after a half-tonne truck hauling a trailer, lost control and crashed into the medium.

Halifax Regional Police are also warning drivers, noting the snow is expected to change to rain and then to ice pellets, which may result in black ice.

Const. Carol McIsaac said they have been called seven accidents as of 10 a.m., none of which were serious.