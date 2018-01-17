Snowfall warning issued for Halifax with about 20 centimetres now forecast

Well, that’s much more snow than first thought.

Environment Canada has now issued a snowfall warning for the entire Halifax region, with as much as 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Halifax was only expected to get up to 10 centimetres, before a changeover to rain, but that now no longer seems to be the case.

“Snow associated with this system has spread across Nova Scotia and will continue this afternoon and tonight and taper to flurries early Thursday morning over these regions,” the warning issued just after 12 noon reads.

“In addition there is a risk of freezing rain over southern and central areas of the province tonight. Over extreme southern coastal areas a change to rain is likely.”