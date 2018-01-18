Christopher Garnier appealing conviction in Catherine Campbell murder

The man convicted of murdering off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell has filed for an appeal.

Christopher Garnier was found guilty of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body on Dec. 21 by a 12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury in relation to Campbell’s 2015 death.

On Thursday, Garnier’s defence lawyer during the trial, Joel Pink, confirmed via email that Garnier has filed an inmate appeal at the courthouse regarding his conviction.

Pink said at this stage he is not representing Garnier, but that could always change.

The jury found Garnier guilty of punching and strangling Campbell, rejecting his claim that the off-duty officer died accidentally during rough sex.