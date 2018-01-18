Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop: lawyer

HALIFAX — A lawyer says Christopher Garnier, found guilty of strangling Nova Scotia police officer Catherine Campbell, is appealing his conviction.

Defence lawyer Joel Pink, who represented Garnier during his four-week trial, says the 30-year-old man has filed an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction from behind bars.

Pink noted in an email that he is not currently representing Garnier, but that could change.

In December, a 12-member jury found Garnier guilty of murdering the off-duty officer, rejecting his claim that she died accidentally during rough sex.

He was also found guilty of interfering with a dead body.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold sentenced Garnier to life in prison — the automatic sentence for a second-degree murder conviction.