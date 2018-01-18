Crown appeals ruling ending N.S. fraud case because of 'careless' RCMP

HALIFAX — The Crown is appealing a Nova Scotia ruling that threw out a decade-long, $1.5-million-dollar fraud case because of what the judge said were "indefensible" RCMP investigation methods.

Justice Denise Boudreau stayed all seven fraud allegations against businessmen Douglas Rudolph and Peter Mill just before Christmas, and said the investigators' actions in 2011 were "grossly careless."

Boudreau had ruled two police officers violated the constitution by talking to lawyer Mark David, who handled some of the money for an accused, about his dealings with clients.

The Crown argued during the trial that the long-standing principle of professional secrecy known as client-solicitor privilege doesn't apply when the communication furthers a crime.