Gun pointed at cashier, axe slammed on counter in separate Halifax robberies
Police say three people have been arrested in the two related incidents that happened Wednesday night in Halifax.
Three people are expected to face charges are separate robberies that included a gun being pointed at a cashier and an axe slammed on a counter.
Halifax Regional Police say the first robbery happened at the Needs store at 5881 Duffus Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a man went to the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash. The cashier didn’t hand over any money, and the suspect left with only what police say was some beverages. He also knocked a display case off the counter.
About 90 minutes later, police say a man walked into the Ultramar at 2816 Gottingen St., and slammed an axe on the counter when the cashier opened the register. The suspect then fled with some money and left in a waiting vehicle.
Police say the same man was behind both robberies, and he was arrested at a nearby apartment building, along with two other people.
All three are being questioned by investigators and charges are expected.
