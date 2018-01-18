News / Halifax

Halifax board defends decision to open schools after storm

The municipality received close to 20 centimetres of snow followed by freezing rain.

A city snow plow is shown in this file photo.

The Halifax Regional School Board has released its reasons as to why schools were open on Thursday as the city cleans up from a mid-week storm that brought almost 20 centimetres of snow, followed by some freezing rain.

The board released a statement just after 9 a.m. Thursday noting that at 5 a.m., Environment Canada was reporting that the precipitation was over. They also say the municipality told them “the majority of main arterial routes were cleared and residential areas were in the process of being serviced.”

They also say Stock Transportation noted at 5:30 a.m. that buses would operate normally “using caution on gravel roads.”

“The HRSB takes great care when making the decision to cancel school in the event of severe or inclement weather,” the statement goes on to say.

Several school boards across the province closed schools on Thursday.

