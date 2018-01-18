Halifax deputy mayor looking to bring housing back in house

More than 20 years after the province took responsibility for providing housing to Haligonians, regional council is set to talk about taking it back.

On Thursday, council’s Community Planning and Economic Development Standing Committee voted unanimously in favour of a motion from Deputy Mayor Waye Mason to recommend council ask for a staff report on requesting a “transfer of the responsibility to operate and deliver housing programs and services” back to HRM.

Halifax has set a big goal for affordable housing: to build 5,000 units in the next five years. With less than four years left, it hasn’t built one.

“Housing is not working right now. We are not building units ... We need to take action, and change the paradigm,” Mason said.

“We are stalled and sinking as a community, both municipally and provincially. I’m not blaming anyone, but the emperor has no clothes.”

Mason’s motion proposes to pay for housing by keeping some of the municipality’s property tax revenue that currently goes to the province for education. Coun. David Hendsbee added an amendment to the motion to add HRM’s tax revenue reserved for housing as well.

Though the motion was passed unanimously, some councillors had concerns about heading in this direction.

“I really respect and understand the spirit of this, the driver for this,” said Coun. Tim Outhit. “I just worry that we’re jumping the gun on this one.”

Outhit argued the municipality should tell the province what it thinks is wrong with the way housing is working before trying to take it over.

He’s also concerned about costs on top of operation, like deferred maintenance, restoration and replacement of existing housing stock.

Mason said starting a serious conversation with the province about housing was part of the goal of the motion, and Coun. Steve Craig said he thinks it will do just that.