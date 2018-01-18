Halifax police officer being investigated for alleged sexual assault

A Halifax Regional Police officer is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

In a media release issued Thursday, Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said it received information about the alleged incident from Halifax Regional Police on Dec. 21, 2017.

The police force advised the province’s police watchdog that they’d received a complaint “concerning the alleged actions of a male police officer in relation to an adult female.”

In its statement, SIRT said the incident is alleged to have occurred while the officer was on duty in May of 2012.