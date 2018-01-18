News / Halifax

Matt Mays, Cathy Jones and a music festival: 5 Things to Do in Halifax this weekend

Check out In the Dead of Winter shows, a craft event, or catch painters battle it out.

Matt Mays performs at the Shore Club, N.S. in 2017.

Lindsay Duncan

Stranger to hard work: Chebucto Connections is presenting Cathy Jones: Stranger To Hard Work. The This Hour Has 22 Minutes star is presenting her thought-provoking and hilarious life perspectives. The show is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Spatz Theatre to help fundraise for Chebucto Connections. Tickets at www.spatztheatre.ca

Chill out: In the Dead of Winter is back with their annual music festival, brought to life by a group of music lovers and community members bringing together songwriters from Canada and the U.S. The event runs through Sunday with event listings and tickets available at www.inthedeadofwinter.com.  

Art battle: Check out an epic showdown between painters, where each artist will create a painting for the audience live, after which people will vote for their favorites. The event will take place Friday, 7:30 p.m. at the Halifax Curling Club. Tickets are available at www.artbattle.com or at the door.

Hell of a time: Matt Mays is back in Halifax on tour with July Talk and The Beaches to present his first album in five years, Once Upon A Hell Of A Time on a big scale at the Scotiabank Centre Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets available at ticketatlantic.ca.  

Family crafternoon: Drop in for a day of family crafts and activities with Family Crafternoon. The artsy event will take place at the Halifax Central Library, in the Lindsey Children's Room this Saturday from 2-3 p.m. The all-ages event is described as “often silly, always fun."

