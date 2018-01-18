Nova Scotia's family-doctor shortages a result of 'zero' past action: premier

HALIFAX — Premier Stephen McNeil is defending himself on Nova Scotia's family-doctor shortages, saying previous governments did "zero" to address the problem.

McNeil was reacting to questions about why doctor shortages appear to be growing worse, after a Halifax emergency room physician said the number of visits to his E-R had doubled over the last five years.

The premier says the doctor shortages are a national problem that his government has acknowledged, although he admits there is more work to do.

McNeil says the province is continuing efforts to recruit and retain doctors while it shifts the system to utilize more collaborative care teams.

Progressive Conservative health critic Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin says McNeil needs to be accountable for what's happening now in the health care system, adding the public isn't interested in a "score card" on what governments did in the past.