News / Halifax

Nova Scotia woman dead after her vehicle collided with snow plow

Nova Scotia RCMP said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Hwy. 3 near the Yarmouth airport.

A Nova Scotia RCMP cruiser.

Jeff Harper/Metro / Halifax Staff

A Nova Scotia RCMP cruiser.

An 82-year-old woman is dead after her car collided with a snow plow near Yarmouth on Thursday.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Hwy. 3 near the Yarmouth airport.

The release said an 82-year-old woman died at the scene, and the snow plow driver wasn’t injured.

Police said the road would be closed for “several hours” Thursday night while they examined the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular