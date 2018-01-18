Woman killed after car slides into oncoming traffic outside Halifax
RCMP say two people were also injured in the crash.
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash outside of Halifax.
The RCMP say a small car driven by a 49-year-old woman lost control on Highway 107 near Head of Chezzetcook and crashed into another vehicle coming in the opposite direction.
The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as the municipality was being blanketed with snow.
The victim died at the scene. A man who was a passenger in the car, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were both taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.
Police say the Jaws of Life were used to get to all three people from the vehicles.