Woman killed after car slides into oncoming traffic outside Halifax

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash outside of Halifax.

The RCMP say a small car driven by a 49-year-old woman lost control on Highway 107 near Head of Chezzetcook and crashed into another vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as the municipality was being blanketed with snow.

The victim died at the scene. A man who was a passenger in the car, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were both taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.