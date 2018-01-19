Halifax man charged with assaulting woman, killing her dog: police

HALIFAX — A young Halifax man is accused of assaulting a woman and killing her dog.

Police say the woman was allegedly assaulted in a Herring Cove Road residence on Monday night by a man she knew.

They say she briefly fled the scene and when she returned, the residence was in disarray, her pet bird was injured and one of her dogs was missing.

Police say an investigation has led them to believe that the dog is dead.

An 18-year-old man was arrested without incident and appeared in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

He is now facing one charge each of assault, threats, injuring or endangering an animal, and killing an animal; two counts of property damage; four counts of breaching a recognizance; and three counts of breaching a probation order.