Investigation launched after man dies following arrest by Nova Scotia police

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by police following a motor vehicle collision.

The RCMP say on Dec. 16 on West Branch Road in the community of River John, two vehicles crashed head-on.

The driver of one of the vehicles – a 50-year-old man - needed medical treatment, police say. He was arrested by officers while being assessed by paramedics in their ambulance.

“He became agitated and was later handcuffed,” an RCMP statement Friday went on to say.

“Shortly after that, the man collapsed and was pronounced dead despite prolonged attempts to revive him.”