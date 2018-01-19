Man charged after bomb threat made to Halifax-area business
Police say the accused was identified because his name showed up on caller ID when the threat was made.
Police in Halifax have charged a man after a bomb threat was made to a local business.
The RCMP say the threat came in to a business on the Hammonds Plains Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.
The unnamed business was evacuated and police dogs searched the location, with nothing suspicious found.
In the release, police said a 49-year-old Bedford man was later arrested as ”his caller identification was displayed when the threat was made over the telephone.”
The man is facing charges of criminal harassment, uttering threats and false information. He’s due in court on Feb. 27.