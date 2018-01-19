Man charged after bomb threat made to Halifax-area business

Police in Halifax have charged a man after a bomb threat was made to a local business.

The RCMP say the threat came in to a business on the Hammonds Plains Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The unnamed business was evacuated and police dogs searched the location, with nothing suspicious found.

In the release, police said a 49-year-old Bedford man was later arrested as ”his caller identification was displayed when the threat was made over the telephone.”