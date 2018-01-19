Halifax police investigating suspicious death after man found dead at Dartmouth apartment

Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Dartmouth.

In a media release issued at 8:26 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Regional Police said at about 4:25 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a medical distress call in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive.

A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is in its initial stages and police said they’re treating the death as suspicious at this time.