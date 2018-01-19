Halifax police investigating suspicious death after man found dead at Dartmouth apartment
The city's police force is providing few details about what happened.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Dartmouth.
In a media release issued at 8:26 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Regional Police said at about 4:25 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a medical distress call in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive.
A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is in its initial stages and police said they’re treating the death as suspicious at this time.
No other details were provided.