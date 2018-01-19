Young man in Nova Scotia charged with voyeurism, distributing child pornography
Police have provided no specific details about what led to the arrest.
A young man in Nova Scotia is facing charges related to child pornography and voyeurism.
The RCMP say officers – including a special tactical operation team - searched a home in East Kemptville on Thursday and arrested 19-year-old Jarrett Crowell without incident.
Crowell is charged with distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.
The accused has appeared before a judge and was released on conditions.
In an interview Friday, RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke wouldn’t provide any more details about the case, only to see that the investigation is ongoing.