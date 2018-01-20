Dartmouth death ruled a homicide, victim identified

A suspicious death that occurred in Dartmouth on Friday has been ruled a homicide and police are asking the public for information.

In a media release on Saturday evening, Halifax Regional Police said based on an autopsy on Saturday, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The victim has also been identified as Derek Miles, 42, of Dartmouth.

The investigation is ongoing and police were still on the scene early Saturday evening.

At 4:25 p.m. on Friday, police attended a call in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive to reports of a 42-year-old man in medical distress.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.