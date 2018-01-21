Halifax police major crime on scene of another suspicious death in Dartmouth
The situation comes on the heels of police announcing the homicide of 42-year-old Derek Miles.
The Halifax police major crime unit is on scene of another suspicious death in Dartmouth.
Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to 3 Farthington Place in Dartmouth in regards to what police are calling a suspicious death.
This comes less than 48 hours after police went to nearby Pinecrest Drive to reports of a 42-year-old man in medical distress at an apartment.
The man died at the scene.
On Saturday, police ruled his death a homicide. He was identified as Derek Miles, 42, of Dartmouth.
Police don’t say the age or gender of the person who died Sunday.
“An updated media release will be provided this afternoon,” the statement says.