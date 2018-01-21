Halifax police major crime on scene of another suspicious death in Dartmouth

The Halifax police major crime unit is on scene of another suspicious death in Dartmouth.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to 3 Farthington Place in Dartmouth in regards to what police are calling a suspicious death.

This comes less than 48 hours after police went to nearby Pinecrest Drive to reports of a 42-year-old man in medical distress at an apartment.

The man died at the scene.

On Saturday, police ruled his death a homicide. He was identified as Derek Miles, 42, of Dartmouth.

Police don’t say the age or gender of the person who died Sunday.