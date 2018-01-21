'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy

Bright winter sunshine filled the cafeteria and hallways as Principal Adrienne Blumenthal stepped around kids’ boots, pointing out the features of Dartmouth’s newest school as laughter came from the gym.

Staff and students at Dartmouth South Academy have now been in their new space for a couple weeks after the opening in early January, and during a tour with Metro on Thursday Blumenthal said the “excitement is still certainly there.”

When the P-8 students are asked what they love most, Blumenthal says they echo what herself and the staff love: “it’s so big, and it’s bright.”

“That’s a really big piece - why wouldn’t you want to be here every day?” Blumenthal said, adding that there are some days teachers don’t even need to turn on classroom lights thanks to the large windows.

The new school housing about 460 kids has been six years in the making, since the former NDP government announced a replacement school for Southdale-North Woodside Elementary and Prince Arthur Junior High in November, 2012.

When Prince Arthur Junior High closed in 2015, Grades 7 and 8 moved into Southdale-North Woodside. Blumenthal said they knew when the new school opened, it should carry a new name and Royals logo that signalled a new beginning, since now there are students from many Dartmouth communities.

The school layout has many new features, including wider hallways that double as learning commons, Blumenthal said, and open up into cafe-style benches and counter space with bean bag chairs.

There are also smaller glassed-in group work areas attached to classrooms where students can study together while still being supervised by a teacher in the main classroom through a window.

Within the classrooms are cloverleaf tables that can easily be made into different size groupings, Blumenthal said, and active seating such as chairs that swivel, exercise balls, or standing desks.

Gone are the days when kids would show up in the morning, sit at desks in rows and never move until the bell rang, Blumenthal said.

“Our teachers say ‘Here’s the task that you have for your learning, now you figure out where you best are going to get that done - what tools you need, what environment you need, who you need to work with,” Blumenthal said.

“We want to make school for everybody.”

There are also unique whiteboard-topped tables in every classroom, plus workrooms like the innovation lab, so kids can brainstorm and collaborate in an immediate way with words or pictures.

Teachers then simply snap a photo of the whiteboard for assessment, Blumenthal said, or the kids can do the same if they want to have a paperless record of their work that would help them create a final project.

Every student also has a Chromebook laptop with Google for Education platform, and while the P-3 grades usually leave them at school the older students can take them home to work.

Besides the gymnasium, music room, library, natural outdoor play spaces, and universal access washrooms and locker room with individual stalls, there’s a Makerspace full of tech tools that don’t come with instructions but can spark kid’s interests in hands-on design, technology and innovation.

“I don’t remember a whole lot of what I read in textbooks when I was in school, I have to admit. So if you do it, and if you have to figure it out for yourself, you’re going to remember it,” Blumenthal said.