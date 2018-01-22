Four Halifax Mooseheads ranked in first round of latest NHL draft scouting list
Filip Zadina, Jared McIsaac, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Alexis Gravel are all possible first-round selections.
The latest Central Scouting rankings are out, and four players on the Halifax Mooseheads are potential first-round selections for the upcoming NHL draft.
The QMJHL team has three players ranked on the mid-team list released Monday amongst North American skaters for the first round – forward Filip Zadina (No. 2), blueliner Jared McIsaac (No. 12) and centre Benoit-Olivier Groulx (No. 18).
The top-ranked North American forward is Andrei Zvechnikov of the OHL's Barrie Colts.
As well, Mooseheads puckstopper Alexis Gravel is the top-ranked North American goaltender.
The NHL draft will be held June 22-23 in Dallas, Texas.
