Four Halifax Mooseheads ranked in first round of latest NHL draft scouting list

The latest Central Scouting rankings are out, and four players on the Halifax Mooseheads are potential first-round selections for the upcoming NHL draft.

The QMJHL team has three players ranked on the mid-team list released Monday amongst North American skaters for the first round – forward Filip Zadina (No. 2), blueliner Jared McIsaac (No. 12) and centre Benoit-Olivier Groulx (No. 18).

The top-ranked North American forward is Andrei Zvechnikov of the OHL's Barrie Colts.

As well, Mooseheads puckstopper Alexis Gravel is the top-ranked North American goaltender.