Masked man robs Lower Sackville business: police
The man made off with an amount of cash after threatening he had a weapon in the business Monday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating after they say a masked man robbed a Lower Sackville business.
Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Halifax RCMP responded to a robbery at a business on Sackville Drive, according to a release.
A lone man entered the business and demanded money while saying he had a weapon. The suspect is described as being 5”6 to 5”10 tall, wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a dirty black jacket and dark blue jeans. He was also carrying a blue shopping bag.
The suspect left with an “undetermined amount” of cash, and was last seen heading east on Sackville Drive.
Although RCMP responded immediately, conducted extensive patrols of the area, and a K-9 unit from Halifax Regional Police also searched the area, the suspect was not found.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Stop blaming obese people for obesity, when Halifax planning is more to blame
-
Halifax police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in human trafficking probe
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy