Masked man robs Lower Sackville business: police

Police are investigating after they say a masked man robbed a Lower Sackville business.

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Halifax RCMP responded to a robbery at a business on Sackville Drive, according to a release.

A lone man entered the business and demanded money while saying he had a weapon. The suspect is described as being 5”6 to 5”10 tall, wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a dirty black jacket and dark blue jeans. He was also carrying a blue shopping bag.

The suspect left with an “undetermined amount” of cash, and was last seen heading east on Sackville Drive.

Although RCMP responded immediately, conducted extensive patrols of the area, and a K-9 unit from Halifax Regional Police also searched the area, the suspect was not found.

The investigation is ongoing.