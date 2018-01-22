No suspects after weekend deaths in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Halifax police say they have no suspects in either of the two deaths this past weekend.

Police were still on the scene at 3 Farthington Place on Monday, where a woman was found dead early Sunday morning.

Less than a kilometre away on Pinecrest Drive, a 42-year-old man, Derek Philip Miles, was found dead on Friday afternoon.

Miles’ death was ruled a homicide over the weekend, and police were still treating the woman’s death as “suspicious” on Monday, awaiting autopsy results.

Police spokesperson Const. Carol McIsaac said the autopsy was done at 9 a.m. on Monday, but she said they still didn’t have the results at about 4:30 p.m.

“We still have not confirmed her identity so her name has not yet been released,” she said.

McIsaac said police were expecting to remain on the scene for “another extended period of time.”

On Monday afternoon, there were two Forensic Identification Vehicles and five police cruisers at the apartment building. Half the front lawn was taped off, but there was no activity outside.

Meanwhile, McIsaac said officers executed a search warrant nearby.

“They did execute a warrant earlier today at 68 Jackson Rd. in relation to that investigation,” she said.

“We’re not prepared to state the purpose or the reason behind it, but we can say that it did occur.”

McIsaac said there are no suspects in either case, but police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving Miles’ homicide.

Miles’ death is the first homicide police have reported this year.

On Sunday, McIsaac said police hadn’t ruled out the possibility that the two deaths are connected, but they had no evidence to suggest they were.