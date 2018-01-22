Over 600 at N.S. funeral for boy who was among four children who died in fire
YARMOUTH, N.S. — The funeral for one of four children killed in a house fire in southern Nova Scotia was held today for a little boy known for his infectious smile and unusual sense of humour.
The Yarmouth Wesleyan Church estimated over 600 people attended the service for seven-year-old Mason Grant — a cousin of the other children — in the second of three funerals stemming from the devastating fire that swept through a fisherman's home two weeks ago.
Grant died in the early morning fire in Pubnico Head on Jan. 7, along with three other young children, while at the house for a sleepover.
A fire marshall's report on the cause of the blaze is expected within days, but police have ruled out foul play.
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a chapel in Barrington for a service for seven-year-old Mya Prouty, while a joint service is being held Tuesday for four-month-old Winston Prouty and four-year-old Jayla Kennedy.
Obituaries say the children were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.
