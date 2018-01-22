News / Halifax

Over 600 at N.S. funeral for boy who was among four children who died in fire

Fatal fire victims (Clockwise, from top left) Winston Prouty, Jayla Kennedy, Mason Grant, and Mya Prouty.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

YARMOUTH, N.S. — The funeral for one of four children killed in a house fire in southern Nova Scotia was held today for a little boy known for his infectious smile and unusual sense of humour.

The Yarmouth Wesleyan Church estimated over 600 people attended the service for seven-year-old Mason Grant — a cousin of the other children — in the second of three funerals stemming from the devastating fire that swept through a fisherman's home two weeks ago. 

Grant died in the early morning fire in Pubnico Head on Jan. 7, along with three other young children, while at the house for a sleepover.

A fire marshall's report on the cause of the blaze is expected within days, but police have ruled out foul play.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a chapel in Barrington for a service for seven-year-old Mya Prouty, while a joint service is being held Tuesday for four-month-old Winston Prouty and four-year-old Jayla Kennedy.

Obituaries say the children were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.

