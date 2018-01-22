Rainfall warning issued for Halifax, localized flooding possible
Environment Canada forecasts up to 30 mm of rain on Tuesday, with melting snow and frozen ground creating the potential for flooding.
A rainfall warning has been issued for the Halifax area for Tuesday.
The warning from Environment Canada says a low pressure system from the Great Lakes will bring snow overnight Monday, then change to ice pellets and freezing rain, then to rain by Tuesday afternoon.
Rainfall of up to 30 mm is expected by overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible because of melting snow and the frozen ground, which it says has a “reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.”
