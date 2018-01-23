Halifax police concerned for safety of missing woman in her 20s
The RCMP say 27-year-old Andrea Limkilde was last seen Sunday afternoon.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in the Halifax region are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
The RCMP say 27-year-old Andrea Limkilde was last seen Sunday at 2:40 p.m. getting into a small silver car from a home on St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Timberlea.
“Her family and police are concerned for her well-being,” a RCMP statement issued on Tueday read. “Ms. Limkilde is originally from New Brunswick and not familiar with the Halifax area as she recently moved here.”
Limkilde is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing dark pants, a white tank top, a red/burgundy winter parka with a fake fur hood and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax police or Crime Stoppers.