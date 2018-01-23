Halifax police probing sexual assault complaints from RCMP members
HALIFAX — Police in Halifax are investigating complaints from RCMP members and recruits who say they were sexually assaulted at the Mounties' health services office.
Carol McIsaac of the Halifax Regional Police says an investigation was opened into the allegations after they were brought to their attention late last week.
She says they involve reports of sexual assaults against RCMP employees and recruits involving incidents at the RCMP Health Services Office between October 1981 and July 2003.
She couldn't reveal details of the claims because they are part of an ongoing investigation, but says anyone who has been affected should contact Halifax police.
McIsaac says they have "received a number of calls so far."
Global News reports that the complaints involve a doctor accused of sexually assaulting members and recruits during medical examinations and health assessments.
